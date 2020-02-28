We already know that Jordan Peele has more than a solid grasp of an insanely good psychological thriller, so the idea of taking that existing skillset and applying it to an out-and-out slash-and-burn horror film should be more than enough to get the hairs on the back of the neck standing bolt upright.

The first trailer for Candyman, the modern day sequel to the 90s genre classic, has arrived. And it looks every bit as spooky as you’d think it might be.

Rather than being a retelling or reboot of the franchise, the new Candyman extends the story into the modern day with a bang-up cast including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vanessa A. Williams, and original film alum Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen.

The film runs off a script penned by Peele alongside Win Rosenfeld and Nia DeCosta, the latter of whom also serves as the film’s director.

The trailer dropped this morning, and honestly? It spooky.

Very spooky.

Christ almighty.

Candyman is set to hit cinemas from June onwards.