The ‘Demure’ Girl Shares That She’s Made Enough From Viral TikTok To Fund Her Transition

In perhaps the most demure news you’ll hear for the entirety of so-called ‘demure spring’, the beauty influencer behind TikTok’s newest catchphrase, has revealed she is now able to fund the rest of her transition. Very mindful, very demure.

In case you’ve somehow missed it (get your algorithm fixed), influencer Jools Lebron has been inescapable on TikTok for the better part of this month, thanks to an extremely viral video in which she explains what it means to be demure.

Naturally, with the internet being what it is, soundbites from Jools’ hilarious video have circulated at a rate that was previously reserved for Charli XCX, suggesting our collective (and break-neck) transition from ‘brat winter’ to ‘demure spring’.

So popular is the video (I’ve had to resist describing everyday activities, like brushing my teeth, as “demure”) that Jools has recently revealed she can now finance the rest of her transition.

Taking to the platform that she basically and rightfully owns now, Jools shared an emotional TikTok video on Thursday in which she reflected on the ubiquity of her demureness, writing that “TikTok has changed my life.”

“One day I was playing cashier and making videos on my break,” Jools said while holding back tears, “and now, I’m flying cross country to host events.” She went on to reveal that she is now “going to be able to finance the rest of my transition,” adding that she could “finally” share the update with followers “without crying.”

You see how she stays booking gigs and remains a total inspiration? Very demure, very cutesy. Jools being able to finalise her transition offers something of a full-circle moment for the influencer, since she revealed in another TikTok that the term ‘demure’ “is just a way of life for the girls and for the dolls like me.”

As for exactly what gigs she’s been booking, Jools revealed in the comments of the video that a deal with a streaming service might be in the works.

“There’s more from Jools and Netflix coming,” she wrote.

See how she keeps us guessing and makes big business moves in silence? Extremely demure.

Image source: @joolieannie/TikTok