Alert The Ton ‘Cos Jonathan Bailey Just Confirmed He’s Returning For Bridgerton Season Four

The Ton is positively aflutter following news that actor and general heartthrob Jonathan Bailey will return for the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton.

We already knew that Bailey’s co-stars, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, would be reprising their roles in the next instalment of the hit Netflix series, but the fate of other characters remained up in the air.

Now, Bailey has confirmed he will again sport Regency-era garb for Bridgerton’s new season, returning to his role as the eldest namesake sibling, Anthony Bridgerton.

“I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning,” Bailey confirmed during an interview on Good Morning America on Friday. “I look forward to reading the scripts.”

It’s thought that, much like the Penelope and Colin-focussed third season, Bailey will pop in and out for a few key scenes throughout season four, which will follow more closely the love life of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson).

“Obviously being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go,” Bailey said of his co-star. “[Thompson] is going to be stunning.”

Bailey went on to say that while he’s not sure exactly what’s in store for his role, he is nonetheless excited by the trajectory of Thompson’s character, since he is “the beating heart” of the Bridgerton family.

“It should be brilliant,” Bailey added, “I can’t wait.”

News of Bailey’s return comes a few weeks after Netflix dropped the latest teaser for Bridgerton’s fourth season, confirming that Thompson would be the focus of the upcoming episodes and revealing… well, not much else. It’s Netflix, so expect to be drip-fed to the point of starvation.

Those titillated by Thompson and Bailey’s imminent return shouldn’t get their corsets in a twist just yet, since the new season of the period drama might not arrive for another two years — presumably because they write the scripts with a quill, or something.

Fans can at least get their Bailey fix later this year, when he appears alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater AKA SpongeBob in the film adaptation of Wicked.

