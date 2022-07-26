Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa has shared a rather spicy TikTok about some of the meanest celebs she’s encountered as well as some of the “coolest”. Surprisingly the white devil herself Abby Lee Miller makes zero appearances. Colour me shooketh.

Siwa took to TikTok (try and say that one fast) as part of a viral challenge where you reveal the meanest and nicest celeb you’ve met by quickly flashing a pic of them on your phone.

It’s all done as a bit of fun and games, because literally anyone can just pause the video and see who it is you’re talking about.

So, who is the rudest celebrity Siwa has run into? None other than Full House star and Bible bumper Candace Cameron Bure.

I know, a bit of a random person to call out. Also a bit of a stretch to call her a “celebrity” but honestly everyone and their nonna is considered famous these days.

The two briefly interacted on the couch of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has led some people to believe something happened backstage.

I mean, Siwa is an out and proud pansexual and Bure is an out and proud Jesus freak. You do the math.

Jojo Siwa calling Candace Bure the rudest celeb she ever met sounds exactly right. Usually the loudest Christians are the rudest. — Matt Shipley (@shipwalk) July 26, 2022

bro if candace cam bure is rude to jojo, a white blonde american, i don’t wanna know how she treats BIPOC — lian🤍 (@sinnabunkoo) July 25, 2022

JoJo Siwa is queer, Candace Cameron Bure is deeply conservative. Not hard to believe. https://t.co/D6z019eJrL — jah (@PopThatCultr) July 25, 2022

In her TikTok video Siwa also revealed Zendaya was her celebrity crush, Miley Cyrus was the nicest celeb she’s ever met and Elton John was the coolest.

As for the celeb who’s done her dirty? Well, the image Siwa flashed to the screen was of none other than Spongebob Squarepants himself.

You might think that Siwa has some kind of strange beef with the animated sponge but this was really a tongue-in-cheek way to call out Nickelodeon as a company.

In case you forgot, the maestros of green slime didn’t invite Siwa to the Kids’ Choice Awards after she cut her hair and publicly came out. She had been invited every other year before.

Candace Cameron Bure and representatives of Nickelodeon, if I see either of you in the streets it is immediately on sight.

I’m detecting quite a bit of homophobia from your camps and I do not like it.