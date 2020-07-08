In some good news for this week, very funny man John Mulaney has locked in two new ‘Sack Lunch Bunch‘ specials for Comedy Central, and it looks like he’s gonna be inviting back his best pint-sized co-stars for both of them.

As reported by Variety, the former ‘Saturday Night Live‘ writer is set to host and executive produce two new episodes of ‘John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch‘, following up on the wildly hilarious and chaotic one-hour Netflix special from late 2019.

The two new specials are being produced for Comedy Central (where Mulaney was an intern as a young comedian and writer) and I’m hoping he’ll get the same ratbag group of child actors back to work with him on the follow-up eps.

“I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again,” Mulaney said when announcing the new productions.

“We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

The first iteration of ‘The Sack Lunch Bunch‘ had incredible celeb guest features like Natasha Lyonne, Richard Kind, David Byrne, and if that’s the calibre of adult guests Mulaney pulled for the first special, I can’t imagine who will be putting their hand up for a guest appearance for the upcoming eps. Maybe Nick Kroll? (Please, I just really want the Sack Lunch Bunch to somehow link to the Oh, Hello in the wider Mulaneyverse.)

Oh, and you better fucken believe I’m crossing my fingers for a return of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mr. Music. Please, my soul needs it.

While there are no firm dates on when we can expect the next instalments of the Sack Lunch Bunch to hit Comedy Central – and somehow make its way to our screens over here in Australia – we’ll definitely keep an eye on it and keep you all updated. Until then, I’m gonna spend tonight watching every John Mulaney Netflix special I can, ‘cos it’s absolutely time for a Street Smarts refresher.