Sad and horny, horny and sad. They are two feelings (is horny a feeling?) that often go hand in hand, or hand in…well, you get it.

Much like its predecessor Normal People, we expect the latest Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends to be both unquenchably horny and desperately sad, and we honestly wouldn’t have it any other way.

finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 12, 2020

Handsome mansion with a view Joe Alwyn stars in Conversations With Friends, and he’s been doing the press rounds this week alongside co-star Alison Oliver. The pair have been spilling the juicy deets about the series – and about the, uh, intimate scenes.

“When they sent the audition, they said, just as a heads up, that it would be to sign up for the possibility of full frontal,” Alwyn revealed in an interview with Vulture.

“To be honest, I forget that other people will see it.”

According to Vulture though Alwyn only shows his butt in the series. Hey, I’m not complaining – as they say, a butt is a butt.

Who says that, you ask? People. People say it.

Alwyn has also been deftly swerving questions about his relationship with Taylor Swift like my Dad having a go on the bumper cars at the town fair.

One interviewer for Extra asked Alwyn how Swift felt about him filming the sex scenes.

“I mean she’s read the book and she loves the book so she knows it. She just like couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project,” he said.

These interviews have been fun for investigative Swifties. While Alwyn is generally tight-lipped about Taylor, he has let some small, sweet details about their lives together slide.

He even revealed how he began songwriting with Swift throughout quarantine.

“It was as basic as some people made sourdough,” he said to Vulture.

“We couldn’t decide on a film to watch that night, and she was like, ‘Do you want to try and finish writing that song you were singing earlier?’ And so we got a guitar and did that.”

OK brag. When I can’t decide on a film to watch I scroll TikTok until my pointer finger starts to cramp.

And as to whether or not Alwyn and Swift are engaged? He is not telling. Not even hinting.

Speaking again to Vulture, he said, “If I had a pound coin for every time someone told me I’ve been engaged or I’m getting engaged, I would have a lot of pound coins.”

A pound coin? Orright guv’ner!

He went on to add, “If the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say. If the answer is no, I wouldn’t say.”

Cryptic. Maybe we will find out if Joe and Taylor are engaged if we answer his riddles three.