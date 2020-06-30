Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses transphobia.

J.K. Rowling‘s recent transphobia has disappointed countless Harry Potter fans, sparked gentle rebukes from the film series’ stars, and reportedly unsettled the developers behind a new wizarding game.

Now, at least one comedian is imagining what life is like for the author’s publicist. Well, her imagined ex-publicist.

Tess Gattuso has unveiled her latest glimpse at that workplace dynamic, unpacking the ways Rowling appears to be making things worse for herself – and the trans people whose lives are impacted by her bigotry.

Much of it focuses on Rowling’s Twitter account, which is central to the whole debacle.

There are references to a British MP, who suggested Rowling used her experience of domestic abuse to target trans people, and a nod to Andrea Dworkin, a feminist whose words Rowling invoked to support her transphobic arguments.

That said, you don’t need to be a scholar of the UK political scene or second-wave feminism to get around the situation:

Today’s instalment is technically a sequel, thanks to Gattuso’s first foray into this particular binfire:

With any luck, Rowling might abstain from posting anything which sees this series turn into a trilogy.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.