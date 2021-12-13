Former Little Mix member and the Liam Payne of her girl group Jesy Nelson is getting dragged to hell and back for a recent performance that was so cringe it left people in the audience laughing. Oh, and for blackfishing again. Though at this point, that seems to be her natural state of existence.

Audiences are mocking Jesy Nelson’s set with Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball because of her almost indistinguishable slurring of words that is very much giving Iggy Azalea freestyle (including the blackfishing) which is actually odd considering Jesy has an absolute powerhouse of a voice.

Everyone watch that Jesy Nelson video… pic.twitter.com/CYko5m7xtG — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) December 12, 2021

jesy nelson got bored of black culture and is now moving onto simlish pic.twitter.com/JKdYT93Udc — ً (@jessxthirlwall) December 12, 2021

Others pointed out that Jesy was so busy making faces to accessorise her ~style~ that she kept missing her cues, making the lip syncing uncomfortably obvious. Again, this is so weird considering she’s a seasoned performer.

jesy nelson really believing she’s having her miley 2013 vma moment ???? https://t.co/VsaUkNlkoE — G (@Geosunshine1) December 11, 2021

when ru paul said lipsync for your life, jesy took it too literally x pic.twitter.com/EXNyIS6sTy — millie ☆ (@zittieebuoni) December 12, 2021

There's something excruciating about seeing Jesy Nelson gurning on stage, doing up the appropriation charlston, for a song that doesn't even scan and no one will remember in 12 months time. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) December 12, 2021

The performance is unfortunately not where this PR nightmare ends either — Jesy (or probably her PR team) posted, then deleted an image to Instagram of our ~exotic~ queen wearing an outfit that literally says ‘Black’ on it, with her hair obscuring the rest of the text. Understandably, people are pissed off.

Wearing this jacket and covering part of the wording so it just says 'Black' proves that at this point Jesy Nelson and her entire team are just trolling and mocking Black women now. And it reeks of ignorance, arrogance, desperation and misogynoir. https://t.co/KBGYnW9zV8 — Marlon Kameka (@MarlonKameka) December 11, 2021

For those of you that are new to the Jesy Nelson discourse, the TLDR is that she left British girl group Little Mix to work on herself, pursue her solo career, and tan into the darkest depths of racial ambiguity, complete with the hair and clothes to match.

But Jesy’s relationship with her former bandmates quickly disintegrated after the noted white woman refused to apologise for blackfishing in the music video of her new single ‘Boyz’, which was sung alongside Nicki Minaj, in case this couldn’t get more yikes. Little Mix allegedly had a word with Jesy about her blackfishing, but clearly didn’t get through to her.

Jesy told Vulture in an interview about the accusations: “I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on”. She then defended her actions by saying: “I want to be authentic and true to myself, and if people don’t like that, don’t be my fan… Don’t be a part of my journey.”

I can’t believe I have to say this in our lord’s year of 2021 but there’s nothing ‘authentic’ about blackfishing.

But hey, clearly Jesy’s paying the price for her actions, even if she can’t see it through those thick clouds of spray tan.