Jess Power Has Shared The DMs She Received From A ‘Weird Creep’ As A Warning To Other Women

Former MAFS star Jessika Power has issued a warning to fans after receiving a DM from a “weird creep” on Instagram.

“Hey big head Jess man’s gotta tell you something important” the the initial DM from the mystery man read, to which Jess replied, “Lol what?”

“You cute, let’s catch up in Darling Harbour tomorrow night at 8.00,” the dude responded.

“Ah no I have a boyfriend. Why would I wanna catch up? You said you have something to say. But clearly just a boring excuse to try and lure me out to meet you,” she wrote.

She captioned the pic, “This is why the internet worries me so much! So many weird creeps that will try and entice your attention.”

Jessika then posted another DM, in which she said: “I’m 31 babe, had multiple toxic relationships I’m not dumb to this shit. You’ve clearly got nothing to say.

“Hopefully no one else falls for your BS. Also, if you’d done your research (which you haven’t), I live in the UK so how would I meet you at Darling Harbour in Sydney. Dumb dumb dumb”.

She issued a warning to other girls in the caption of the post: “I’m old enough to see through the BS but I worry a lot of younger, more [easily influenced] girls/guys won’t be.

“Just be careful – not everyone has good intentions”.

As Jessika Power stated, she’s currently in a happy relationship with her bae Connor.

She’s also making a killing on OnlyFans.

She recently told Daily Mail Australia that she’s considering incorporating her BF in her content.

“He has expressed interest,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to be doing anything wild… Well, you never know.”

She added that since he’s not a celebrity, she was concerned he wouldn’t be cool with it.

“We’ll see what happens, but I do want to get him on there because he’s hot!” she said.

Jessika Power appeared on the Aussie version of MAFS as well as Big Brother before moving to the UK where she currently resides.