If you were to make one of those alignment charts for pop singers, Jessie J would probably occupy the ‘Chaotic Good’ space. She has been involved in some delightfully deranged things over the years – that video of her singing “no-n-n-n-n-no” at Disneyland Paris, for instance – and now there’s a thread collecting all her greatest exploits.

Twitter user Ryan Carlos has lovingly put together a list of the most chaotic places that Jessie J has performed, and wow, it’s extremely comprehensive. I had no idea that some of these videos even existed, but this is truly some of the best and most important content that I’ve seen on the internet in some time. Let’s take a look at it together.

First of all, there was the time when she belted out ‘Price Tag‘ to a captive audience on a plane, and then the time when she stood on the steps in Times Square in one of those foam Lady Liberty hats, singing for throngs of oblivious bystanders:

2. To a crowd of completely oblivious tourists in Time Square. pic.twitter.com/BigZzrahyy — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020

Do you remember that time Jessie J performed in (and won) a televised singing contest in China? I think about that constantly:

4. As a CONTESTANT on a Chinese reality television singing competition (10 years into her career mind you!) pic.twitter.com/Ly87txPGPm — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020

It seems she once slapped on a gorilla suit and sang in the middle of Trafalgar Square. Good for her:

6. In a Guess jeans store. pic.twitter.com/xNiJEDnfAw — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020

Honestly these are all just exquisite:

8. Alone in an unfurnished room w/ those laser Christmas lights you can buy at CVS. pic.twitter.com/WQY6FVYXsZ — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020

10. Under a freeway overpass. pic.twitter.com/Md1mBhX35r — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020

Inject this Jessie J content directly into my veins:

12. On a roller coaster at the New York, New York hotel and casino in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/5ZOXcMqb5V — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020

After the thread blew up, Carlos Tweeted again to say he was recently furloughed by his employer and is looking for work. Hopefully someone’s able to help because he deserves to be rewarded for this.

Wow this is taking off harder than I imagined so while you’re here… 1. I was recently furloughed by my employer of 2 years due to COVID-19, so if you need a video editor/producer HMU! 2. This isn’t malicious. Jessie J is talented as fuck, I just thought it was random/funny! — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) May 10, 2020