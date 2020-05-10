If you were to make one of those alignment charts for pop singers, Jessie J would probably occupy the ‘Chaotic Good’ space. She has been involved in some delightfully deranged things over the years – that video of her singing “no-n-n-n-n-no” at Disneyland Paris, for instance – and now there’s a thread collecting all her greatest exploits.

Twitter user Ryan Carlos has lovingly put together a list of the most chaotic places that Jessie J has performed, and wow, it’s extremely comprehensive. I had no idea that some of these videos even existed, but this is truly some of the best and most important content that I’ve seen on the internet in some time. Let’s take a look at it together.

First of all, there was the time when she belted out ‘Price Tag‘ to a captive audience on a plane, and then the time when she stood on the steps in Times Square in one of those foam Lady Liberty hats, singing for throngs of oblivious bystanders:

Do you remember that time Jessie J performed in (and won) a televised singing contest in China? I think about that constantly:

It seems she once slapped on a gorilla suit and sang in the middle of Trafalgar Square. Good for her:

Honestly these are all just exquisite:

Inject this Jessie J content directly into my veins:

After the thread blew up, Carlos Tweeted again to say he was recently furloughed by his employer and is looking for work. Hopefully someone’s able to help because he deserves to be rewarded for this.

