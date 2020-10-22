After a tumultuous on-again-off-again will-they-won’t-they with Channing Tatum, Jessie J has announced her split from the Magic Mike actor and seems to be thriving because of it.

Getting together somewhere towards the middle of 2019, the couple split up for two months, and were then seen together in January. It is then assumed that they stayed together right up until recently, with the whole pandemic ruining their chances of seeing each other.

Jessie J confirmed the split on her Instagram, looking positively glowed, sipping wine and twerking in a black dress. The caption read “single life in a pandemic is *crystal ball emoji*”, which probs means she’s loving life right about now.

Jessie J, if for some reason you are reading this, please tell us what that twerk track is. I need it for personal reasons.

Back in April, when it was Tatum’s birthday, Jessie J left a lovely message up on his Instagram page, so most people casually assumed the pair were in a happy place.

“Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met,” she wrote.

Just today, Jessie J posted some teaser pics of her back in the studio on her Instagram story, which is just some double confirmation that she’s positively back on her grind. We love to see it.

Channing Tatum, on the other hand, will probably just hop back on Raya, that strange Illuminati Tinder for famous and hot people that we’ve known he uses for quite some time now.

And he isn’t exactly picky either. Back in December, a source told E! what Tatum is looking for in his search for the one.

“He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it… He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a setup or just walking down the street,” they said.

There is no doubt in my mind that both of these celebs will have a pretty easy time finding someone now that they’re both on the market again.