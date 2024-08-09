Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunner Reveals The Crappy Roles She’s Been Offered Since The Show Aired

Netflix’s psychological thriller Baby Reindeer took the world by storm and has made its characters — and real-world counterparts — household names. However according to lead actress Jessica Gunning, apparently the success hasn’t resulted in being offered more roles for her.

The 38-year-old English revealed that since the seven-part series became a worldwide phenomenon, the show’s creator Richard Gadd has become one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Gadd has since been offered million-dollar deals from Netflix to continue to produce shows for the streaming service. But as Gunning, who play’s Gadd’s TV stalker Martha, admitted to Jessica Knappett on the Perfect Day podcast, her offers aren’t as hot.

“Richard has got obviously like incredible meetings after this thing, and everyone kept saying to me, ‘What have you got through?’” the actress shared.

The answer: something to do with sharks.

“I had something come through for uhh — one of them is a shark thing, Celebrity Infested Waters? Celebrities swim with sharks,” Gunning shared, the confusion evident in her tone.

After receiving a laugh from the podcast host, the actress disclosed another of the feeble offers she’s been given — this time from an Australian company, uh oh.

“The other one was for an Australian touring production of Peter Pan, to play Smee,” she said, to more laughter from Knappett.

“So I was like, ‘Oh the offers are flooding in.’”

Gunning and Gadd appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

As an actress with 17 years of experience in the industry, Jessica Gunning said she isn’t disheartened by the response. She shared that the opportunity from Baby Reindeer has meant she’s been able to get Hollywood’s attention with her scripts.

“I’ve been writing something for about a million years, that now hopefully is getting a bit more made,” she said.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about it but it’s with Cate Blanchett’s production company. Because I did a play with Cate about five or six years ago and we’re good friends now.”

Though she gave no additional hints as to what the project is about, but that “things have picked up” with it.

Perhaps we’ll see some more of Jessica Gunning on our screens soon??

That’s definitely a tonne better than all of the interviews that we keep seeing from the alleged “IRL Martha”, Fiona Harvey, who is now suing the streaming service $170 million for defamation.

And at this rate, maybe that lawsuit will be made into a series too.

[Image: Netflix/Getty]