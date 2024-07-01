Justin Timberlake is reportedly in the dog house with wife Jessica Biel‘s friends after his recent DWI arrest in the Hamptons last month.

According to Radar Online, Biel’s friends haven’t been too fond of the Trolls star ever since his 2019 cheating scandal and are worried he’ll break her heart again.

“He just can’t escape this ‘cheater’ label, and it upset Jessica every time,” a source told the publication. “Her friends fear he’ll break her heart again: Do cheaters ever change?”

But the anon source didn’t stop there, they went on to describe how Biel’s friends think JT is a total loser. Timberlake, presumably, is crying himself a river over that one.

“Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow,” the source added.

“But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”

Another source told Radar Online that the couple — who only married in 2012 — have been through three rounds of marriage counselling in the last five years to deal with relationship issues and the infamous 2019 cheating scandal.

In case you’ve forgotten, in 2019, JT was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright after a day of filming Palmer together in New Orleans. He eventually issued a public apology to his “amazing wife and family” for the “strong lapse in judgement”.

The anon comments come after Biel was spotted without her wedding ring in New York last week — fuelling rumours she had given JT an “ultimatum”. However, she did attend his Madison Square Garden performance the same night, so it seems like they’re at least trying to work through it.

Cry me a river. (Image: Getty)

Meanwhile, Timberlake is cracking jokes about the whole ordeal. In a video filmed at his show in Boston last week, he asks the crowd “is there anyone here that is driving?”

“No, I’m just kidding,” he added, seemingly making light of a pretty serious DWI.

Timberlake’s court date is scheduled for July 26 — the same day as the European leg of his tour is due to commence. However, it is understood that only Timberlake’s lawyer will be present, so it won’t ruin the tour I guess.