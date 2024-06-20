Jessica Biel Is ‘Embarrassed’ After Justin Timberlake Was Arrested For DWI & I Can’t Blame Her

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Vanity Fair after party

By

Rachel Choy

Published

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is said to be “embarrassed” by the scandal surrounding the “SexyBack” singer after he made some questionable choices

Just hours after Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Biel was seen back at work on the set of her Prime Video series The Better Sister

While she’s not pleased by the furore surrounding her family, she’s reportedly planning on supporting her husband through his DWI allegations. 

“Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it,” a source told Daily Mail

“She would like Justin to curb his drinking, so he never gets into a situation like this ever again. She is treating it like a slap on the wrist and is hoping that it doesn’t lead to anything more severe in the future.”

Jessica Biel seen on the set of her Prime Video series The Better Sister

Jessica Biel was seen filming just a few hours after Justin Timberlake’s arrest. (Image: Getty)

READ MORE
Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Will ‘Vigorously Defend’ The Trolls Star Against DWI Allegations

Another insider told People “she’s not happy” about Timberlake’s arrest. 

“She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” they claimed.

In what seems like a calculated PR move, the source also claimed that Timberlake is a “great dad and husband”, and said their family will be “New York-based while she films [The Better Sister].”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel is reportedly going to weather the storm with Justin Timberlake. (Image: Getty)

Jessica Biel’s tribute to Justin Timberlake for Father’s Day

Justin Timberlake’s arrest came shortly after Biel shared a carousel of family photos along with a sweet caption on Instagram. 

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We love you,” she wrote. 

READ MORE
Did Britney Spears Throw Shade At Justin Timberlake’s Arrest In Her Latest Instagram Post?

Oh no. The timing of this could not have been worse. Of course, people have now sought out the post to add some zingers in the comments.

“Your ‘rock’ might have hit rock bottom though,” one person wrote. 

“I [saw] this ironically after [Justin was] arrested. Didn’t age well,” another added.

How many scandals is Biel going to have to weather thanks to her problematic husband? Surely with JT being caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright back in 2019, followed by Britney Spears’ revelations in her memoir The Woman In Me, and now this… she’s had enough for a lifetime. Free Jessica Biel!

Feature image: Getty

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Ariana Grande Slipped Into Her Real Voice Mid Interview & The Vid Is Tearing The Internet Apart

Ariana Grande Slipped Into Her Real Voice Mid Interview & The Vid Is Tearing The Internet Apart

Entertainment
4 Things Your Mates Will Never Understand But Your Hospo Friends Know Deep In Their Souls

4 Things Your Mates Will Never Understand But Your Hospo Friends Know Deep In Their Souls

Skilling It
Justin Timberlake Got Done For Drink Driving & What Apparently Happened Next Was Fkn Brutal

Justin Timberlake Got Done For Drink Driving & What Apparently Happened Next Was Fkn Brutal

Entertainment
Home & Away’s Ada Nicodemou & James Stewart Are Reportedly Causing Drama Over Their Hard-Launch

Home & Away’s Ada Nicodemou & James Stewart Are Reportedly Causing Drama Over Their Hard-Launch

Entertainment