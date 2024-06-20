Jessica Biel Is ‘Embarrassed’ After Justin Timberlake Was Arrested For DWI & I Can’t Blame Her

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is said to be “embarrassed” by the scandal surrounding the “SexyBack” singer after he made some questionable choices.



Just hours after Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Biel was seen back at work on the set of her Prime Video series The Better Sister.

While she’s not pleased by the furore surrounding her family, she’s reportedly planning on supporting her husband through his DWI allegations.

“Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it,” a source told Daily Mail.

“She would like Justin to curb his drinking, so he never gets into a situation like this ever again. She is treating it like a slap on the wrist and is hoping that it doesn’t lead to anything more severe in the future.”

Jessica Biel was seen filming just a few hours after Justin Timberlake’s arrest. (Image: Getty)

Another insider told People “she’s not happy” about Timberlake’s arrest.

“She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” they claimed.

In what seems like a calculated PR move, the source also claimed that Timberlake is a “great dad and husband”, and said their family will be “New York-based while she films [The Better Sister].”

Jessica Biel is reportedly going to weather the storm with Justin Timberlake. (Image: Getty)

Jessica Biel’s tribute to Justin Timberlake for Father’s Day

Justin Timberlake’s arrest came shortly after Biel shared a carousel of family photos along with a sweet caption on Instagram.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We love you,” she wrote.

Oh no. The timing of this could not have been worse. Of course, people have now sought out the post to add some zingers in the comments.

“Your ‘rock’ might have hit rock bottom though,” one person wrote.

“I [saw] this ironically after [Justin was] arrested. Didn’t age well,” another added.



How many scandals is Biel going to have to weather thanks to her problematic husband? Surely with JT being caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright back in 2019, followed by Britney Spears’ revelations in her memoir The Woman In Me, and now this… she’s had enough for a lifetime. Free Jessica Biel!

Feature image: Getty