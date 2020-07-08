Singer Jess Glynne has been ripped to shreds by the internet after claiming to be the victim of “pure discrimination” for rocking up to a fancy pants restaurant in tracky dacks and being refused entry. The audacity!

Jess shared a snap showing her outfit on Instagram after she was turned away from swanky London restaurant Sexy Fish, writing: “Dear @SexyFishLondon, I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY.”

She added, “I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.”

Aaaaand the rant continues: “@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting. We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance.

“I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye.”

Dunno about you, but before I rock up anywhere that isn’t a pub or fast food joint, I’ll always suss out the dress code on the establishment’s website to see if my casual ripped jeans, connies and vintage tee combo is acceptable (let alone a fucken’ tracksuit that I wear to watch Real Housewives and stuff my face with popcorn on the couch).

And on Sexy Fish’s website, it clearly states: “We request that guests do not wear sportswear, beachwear, ripped jeans, flip flops, sliders or workout trainers (smarter, fashion trainers may be permitted).”

So soz Jess Glynne, but this really isn’t cutting it.

She later shared a video on Instagram addressing the online backlash, writing: “Hi.. Just want you guys to understand that I posted a picture of my attire as I was very aware of what I was wearing and it wasn’t about the dress code. I was out on a Monday afternoon and just passed by the restaurant and was blown back by the rudeness of the staff. Once again I used the wrong word for my explanation and I recognise that. Mistake.”