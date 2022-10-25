Gay icon and hero of the COVID-19 lockdowns Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 this morning following a car accident in Los Angeles. As a gay individual myself, I remember him for his unabashed sense of queer joy, his heartwarming smile and those fabulous pictures of him as a hot young man that remind me of how homosexual I truly am.

If you don’t know what on Earth I’m talking about, allow me to school you real quick: young Leslie Jordan was not just a king, but a mega daddy.

Please place your eyes firmly on these pictures of him from the late 70s and early 80s. The full chest of hair. The huge fkn mustache. Those luscious locks??? I would let this man ruin my entire life (but he wouldn’t because he’s Leslie Jordan).

leslie jordan hot young
RIP to a total dad magnet (Source: Leslie Jordan’s Instagram).

Now imagine that cute southern accent that Jordan has on top of all of this? The total package. I’m still so upset that a legend of our times has left us so soon.

When Jordan posted this next pic he captioned it: “They used to call me Sweet n’ Low on the streets back then.”

He KNOWS how attractive he was.

leslie jordan hot young
God, I am SO gay (Source: Leslie Jordan’s Instagram).

It’s important that when we remember Leslie Jordan we don’t just enter a deep and luscious daydream about his six-pack abs. Throughout his entire life he was a trailblazer, especially in his later years.

Leslie Jordan was a man who lost many friends in the AIDS crisis just like so many other queer individuals of that generation. His charming, gorgeous soul is something that so many others would have possessed too.

Jordan was a beacon of hope for future generations to look up to and we owe it to him to be our most genuinely queer selves without any malice or contempt.

Also, I don’t know about you, but his videos throughout lockdown always put a smile on my face.

Here are some of my favourites that I managed to find online:

This next video where he yells at a bunch of teens for using the “f” slur in a local coffee shop? Incredible. My KING.

And how can we forget the iconic video of him twirling around while asking “daddy” to watch him? My favourite fairy, forever.

Shout out to Grindr of all social media accounts for resurfacing this clip.

RIP to a queer legend of our times and an ultra daddy. We should all aspire to have half the heart that he had.

