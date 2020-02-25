BLESSED BEBE ALERT: Jesinta Franklin has given birth to her first child with AFL player Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, a tiny child called Tallulah. We assume Tallulah is “tiny”, because babies tend to be, but we don’t actually know because there aren’t any photos…. yet.

Instead, Jesinta posted a picture of a flower to her Instagram story, alongside the caption “Tullulah Franklin ????”

“Jesinta and Lance are thrilled to announce the arrival of their beautiful baby daughter, Tallulah Franklin,” a spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph.

“They are both absolutely besotted with her.”

The couple were married in 2016, and have struggled to fall pregnant. Last year, Jesinta revealed to the Daily Telegraph she had been “trying for years and years” to start a family.

When she fell pregnant, Jestina wrote on her lifestyle app:

“The journey to get here hasn’t been easy and this little life is the greatest gift and we feel truly blessed and grateful that we will have a little angel of our own. We have both dreamt of this for a long time and whilst the last 2.5 years have been physically and emotionally challenging, there’s nothing we would change as it’s brought us to this beautiful moment.”

Congrats guys! Now we’re just holding out for pics of this future model / footy player.