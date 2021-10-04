Crying and shaking right now because Jerry Seinfeld has finally apologised for the ‘bee’stiality’ in the Bee Movie, one of the greatest (and worst) films of all time.

Months ago I wrote a whole-ass essay on how weirdly sexual the Bee Movie was, so this is especially cathartic for me. Did Jerry Seinfeld personally read my article? I’d like to bee-lieve it.

If you unsurprisingly mentally repressed the synopsis of Bee Movie, let me remind you of why it’s fucked up. A woman and Barry B Benson (a bee) work together to sue humanity for exploiting bees for their honey. Meanwhile there’s the whole subplot where the woman and Barry basically want to bone, and she ends up dumping her boyfriend for a literal bee dick. And I’m literally a bee’s dick away from losing my mind.

14 years later and Jerry Seinfeld has finally addressed that sexualising an insect in a children’s movie probably wasn’t the greatest idea.

“I apologise for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie,” Seinfeld said on The Tonight Show.

“[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realised this is really not appropriate for children. Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.”

Fun fact: the writers room for the Bee Movie didn’t intend for it to bee so sexual, it just ended up that way… and sure Jan.

“Often we would lose sight of those characters in the room,” Screenwriter Spike Feresten told The New Statesmen.

“They would just be Barry and Vanessa, and we would write this dialogue for Barry and Vanessa, and read it over and have to remind ourselves, well, this is a tiny bee saying this, and the tiny bee is fighting with her boyfriend. So let’s dial it back to friend, and make it less romantic, because it’s getting weird.”

I guess the animators exercised a lot of creative freedom for this flick, like with this scene.

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a Bee Movie themed porno. Actually, give me a sec to Google that………..

Ok I’m back and surprisingly there isn’t.

Well, anyhoo I can’t believe Jerry Seinfeld finally apologised. I’m literally buzzing right now.