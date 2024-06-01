Jennifer Lopez Just Cancelled Her Whole Tour & It’s Created Even More Divorce Rumours

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has released an announcement to her close fans that she is “devastated” to cancel all the shows in her upcoming tour, This Is Me… Now. Unfortunately for JLo, as the cancellation comes at the same time as rumours spread about her relationship with Ben Affleck being on the rocks, this announcement has only thrown more fuel on the fire.

Lopez’s This Is Me… Now tour marked her launch back into music, as the artist released her new album of the same name this February, and planned on doing 30 shows across North America.

However, in an announcement that has left Lopez “heartsick”, she broke the news to fans that all the upcoming shows would be cancelled and tickets would be refunded in full.

A statement in her “On the JLo” newsletter (great name BTW), explained that the This Is Me… Now tour was cancelled by Lopez so that she could take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Further in the newsletter, a special message was provided by the artist:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez began.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

According to reports from Page Six, despite the fact that ticket sales for the tour were less than spectacular, the reason for the cancellation was confirmed to be the personal ones JLo said — to be with her children and family.

Unfortunately for Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, this cancellation has only resulted in even more speculation that they are experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

Despite these rumours, the pair were seen on May 30 at the graduation of Affleck’s daughter, holding hands.

Jennifer Lopez’s album This Is Me… Now was released two decades after her album This Is Me… Then. Both of which are based on the singer’s relationship with Affleck at different stages in their lives.

The pair first got engaged in 2002, but split before getting married. Then in 2022 the pair reunited and finally married.

