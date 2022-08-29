J-Lo Just Obliterated A Sneaky Wedding Guest Who Leaked ‘Cringe’ Footage From Her Wedding

Jennifer Lopez has slammed an unknown wedding guest who leaked footage from her wedding ceremony to Ben Affleck without their permission.

The pair got hitched at his Georgia estate last weekend and that alone was controversial as it was allegedly once a “thriving rice plantation” before the American Civil War, according to WTOC. Couple that with the fact that Affleck’s great-great-great grandfather once inherited 24 slaves in 1858, and it’s both insensitive and fucked up.

And another controversy has now emerged, surrounding footage taken at the wedding that has been doing the rounds on social media.

The footage shows J-Lo performing the song “Can’t Get Enough Of You” to Affleck on the dance floor as he’s awkwardly sat there watching her.

The gal even got backup dancers to prance around her as she performed.

It’s… too much. But also, what did we expect from the Leoest Leo that ever Leoed?

Folks on Twitter have labelled her dance “cringe” and “embarrassing.”

Cringe 😬. The embarrassment is palpable. — Rita Notabot (@ritadeeeee) August 27, 2022

Ben sitting there be like: pic.twitter.com/A7DvodrYbt — Laughing Leo (@NandanMano) August 27, 2022

Now, J-Lo has taken to Instagram to call out the unknown wedding guest who shared the footage despite signing an NDA beforehand.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” Lopez wrote.

“I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs [nondisclosure agreements] and asked everyone not share anything from our wedding.

“This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

She concluded, “Anything put out private is OnThe JLO and it’s to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring, I love you guys.”

Credit: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez.

The pair announced their engagement back in April and later got married in a secret Las Vegas wedding in July.

According to a marriage license filed in Clark County, Nevada, Lopez officially changed her name to Affleck at the Vegas ceremony.

They held a larger wedding celebration on a later date in August.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in new photos from their wedding. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kcifuJQE4I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2022

The pair famously dated and even got engaged in the early 2000s but never got hitched.

Hence why their nuptials has been such a big hullabaloo.

Boo to whoever leaked the footage but triple boo to the couple for choosing such an offensive wedding location.