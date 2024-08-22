Well, the universe is certainly laughing at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Just one day after J-Lo filed for divorce, it looks like Bennifer could be forced to reunite to promote their upcoming movie Unstoppable.

The biographical sports movie is produced by Ben Affleck and stars Jennifer Lopez, along with Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Peña. The Toronto International Film Festival recently announced Unstoppable will be premiering in its Special Presentations segment on September 6, 2024.

According to Daily Mail, some producers are “pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film”.

This would bring an astounding amount of publicity for Amazon MGM Studios ahead of the movie’s theatrical release in December this year.

Jennifer Lopez in Unstoppable. (Image: Amazon MGM Studios)

The production company behind the movie, Artists Equity, was co-founded by Ben Affleck and his pal Matt Damon – both acting as producers on the film. However, it’s unclear which producers are pushing for a Bennifer reunion – there are 14 total producers listed in the credits.

In addition to being in the movie, Jennifer is also listed as a co-producer on the project, which finished filming in January.

Unstoppable is based on the story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg. He competed as a wrestler at Arizona State University and snagged himself a national championship.

In March 2023, Ben gushed about working with his then-wife on the set of Unstoppable.

Bennifer could be forced to appear on the red carpet together. (Image: Getty)

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” he told CBS Sunday Mornings.

“If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?”

While he might have believed this at the time, let’s not forget this is the same person who had the vow “not. going. anywhere.” engraved on Jennifer’s engagement ring. By the time he got to his honeymoon, he was said to be over the relationship already. Looks like he was going somewhere, after all.

J-Lo filed for divorce on the couple’s second anniversary, making a rather pointed statement. Please let this be a reminder to all the girlies out there to stay far away from your problematic ex!

Feature Image: Getty