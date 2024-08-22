Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Marriage Started Showing Cracks As Early As Their Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s short-lived marriage is officially over, and apparently, the cracks started showing on their honeymoon. Who would’ve thought that going back to a failed relationship from 20 years ago would end up here?

A source has claimed Ben was “unhappy” while spending time with his bride in Lake Como, Italy… during a trip which should be one of the best times of your life. I need that red flag man from TikTok ASAP.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the insider told Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent some time in Paris before heading to Lake Como. (Image: Getty)

While photos of the pair in public on their honeymoon showed Bennifer looking loved-up and smoochy, it was another story behind closed doors.

“They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” the source claimed.

According to the insider, Ben was just getting sober when he rekindled his romance with Jennifer. He’s been open about his struggles with gambling and alcohol addiction over the years.

“He was just getting sober [when they reconnected]… he was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that… he was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the source said.

The breaking point? Apparently, Ben wasn’t a fan of Jennifer’s level of celebrity, and wanted more privacy.

Well, well, well. Doesn’t this sound familiar? Ben previously told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show that media attention was partially to blame for ending their relationship back in 2004.

Goodbye Bennifer 2.0. It was short but sweet. (Image: Getty)

“I would say [media attention] was about 50 per cent [of what destroyed our relationship]. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of,” he said in 2021.

Fast forward to his honeymoon, and he supposedly ~just realises~ that he repeated the same mistake.

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the insider added.

It makes sense, then, that it’s believed Ben had no interest in working on his failed marriage with Jennifer.

People reports that while JLo herself is “disappointed and sad”, she knew it was “time to move on”.

“Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment, and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself,” their source spilled.

At this point, I won’t be surprised if we get Bennifer 3.0 in 20 years. Will they break up again due to the pressures of fame? I’ll put money on it.

Feature Image: Getty