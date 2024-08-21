Jennifer Lopez Finally Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck & There’s A Symbolic Reason She Waited

In news that will shock absolutely no one, Jennifer Lopez has finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. So if you were thinking about going back to your ex, learn from their (costly) mistake!!!

JLo filed the paperwork at the L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to TMZ. She chose to do it pro per, which means she did it on her own without the help of an attorney.

On the legal documents, she put the Bennifer 2.0 separation date down as April 26, 2024. However, there could be a symbolic reason she waited to file for divorce until now.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had two wedding celebrations. (Image: On The JLo)

While they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, the couple held a massive wedding ceremony in Georgia to celebrate on August 20, 2024. So, she dropped off the papers on what would’ve been their second anniversary.

What a way to celebrate!

Here’s where it gets interesting, though. Apparently there was no sign of a prenup mentioned in the paperwork, and sources have told TMZ the power couple didn’t sign one.

This means that all their earnings during the two years of marriage will become “community property”. So folks, I reckon that it’s going to get a bit messy.

In her legal documents, Jennifer also waived any right to spousal support and doesn’t want the judge to grant Ben spousal support.

Another source told the publication that the ex-couple isn’t in total agreement when it comes to their final settlement. They’re allegedly fighting over money, becoming “increasingly acrimonious” and aren’t “even speaking to each other”.

This is why you shouldn’t go back to that problematic ex! (Image: Getty)

It looks like this money drama hasn’t translated to JLo’s relationships with Ben’s kids and she’s still angling for stepmother of the year. She was spotted shopping with Samuel Affleck on August 11 as per Page Six, and a source told People she “cares” about them.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year,” the insider claimed.

After months of speculation, I think I can speak for all of us when I say it’s a relief this divorce drama is finally being put to bed. Bennifer is well and truly over!

Feature Image: Getty