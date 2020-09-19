Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited this week for a virtual table read of the ’80s teen comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High, and while they were joined by a star-studded cast, all eyes were very much on them, and the flirty tension they were giving off.

Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn joined the pair, who participated in the live-streamed event to raise money for charity.

At the kick-off point, the former couple exchanged a casually flirty greeting that went a little something like:

“Hi, Aniston.” “Hi, Pitt.” “How you doin?” “Good honey, how are you?” “I’m alright.”

That “how you doin?” feels like an especially loaded phrase.

The internet, of course, latched on to their chemistry immediately, and Twitter proceeded to break down and analyse ever second of their interaction:

It's just that…the "honey" held so much power and confidence alongside authentic warmth you know? I am meant to be editing something but let me just dash out 1000 words on that Jen x Brad interaction because I can't stop thinking about it — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 18, 2020

Later, they read out the famous pool scene, and he fully blushed as she read out the line “hi Brad, you know how cute I always think you were.”

OH YOU TWO:

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read. THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY ????#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay ???? (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Brad is currently dating model Nicole Poturalski, while Jen is single, and says she’s not dating or looking right now.

The pair have repeatedly said that they are not getting back together, but this spark of chemistry is a ice little reminder that they’ve still got it.