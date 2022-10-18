Jennette McCurdy — author of one of the year’s most powerful memoirs, I’m Glad My Mom Died — has scored a new book deal. You fkn love to see it!

You might once have recognised McCurdy from iCarly, but you’re now probably more likely to know her from the eye-catching pink and yellow cover of her memoir.

I’m Glad My Mom Died shot up the New York Times Best Sellers list shortly after it was published.

It charts McCurdy’s experiences as a child actor, primarily focusing on the emotional and physical abuse she experienced from her mother, as well as her experiences with mental illness.

It’s hands down one of the best books I’ve read all year.

According to Publisher’s Weekly, McCurdy now has a seven-figure, two-book deal with publishing house Ballantine.

She’ll be releasing her debut novel, which is very fkn exciting.

McCurdy’s voice and storytelling in I’m Glad My Mom Died are excellent, so I cannot wait to see her try her hand at fiction.

Her literary agent Peter McGuigan said McCurdy was very, very keen to start writing fiction.

“Being a novelist is her dream job,” he said.

In an interview with DAZED, McCurdy was asked about her fiction writing — including the novel she’s working on.

“Before the memoir I wrote screenplays, I wrote plays, I wrote pilots, I wrote short films, I wrote a million things that will never see the light of day,” McCurdy said.

“All of those were fiction and I always feel it’s important for me to be exploring something that’s deeply personal to me thematically, regardless of whatever the story is.”

She explained she’d tried to write novels at various points but would often abandon them halfway through.

“But it’s been really lovely to be able to explore a subject matter that matters so deeply to me without it being related to my life,” she said.

At the moment we don’t have any other deets about the new book, but suffice to say I’m bloody excited.