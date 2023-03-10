If you haven’t had enough Jenna Ortega on your screens (and honestly, how COULD you?), then I have excellent news for you.

According to Variety, Ortega is in talks to star in Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice 2 which is just *chefs kiss*, molte bene, bellissimo (very very good news!!!).

She’s eyeing off the role of Lydia Deetz’s daughter, who was of course played by Winona Ryder in the OG film.

Can you imagine better casting?!? (No, you cannot).

Mother/daughter vibes, in looks and in essence.

i hope the rumor saying jenna ortega might be playing winona ryders daughter in beetlejuice 2 is true i need them as mother and daughter so bad you dont understand I will never shut up abt it ever like. — harper 7 scream vi spoilers (@femslashrs) March 9, 2023

If it comes to fruition, it’ll be the second time she’s worked with Burton, who was an executive producer on Wednesday — the show that has most recently skyrocketed her to fame.

Talks of a Beetlejuice sequel aren’t new. In fact, rumours of a sequel have been circulating for probably the same amount of time that I’ve been alive (ahem, 30 years).

But for many, this time feels different (however, it could just be the denial talking).

Both Ryder and Michael Keaton have confirmed they’ve discussed doing a sequel (albeit in 2015).

The sequel was also officially taken on by Brad Pitt‘s production company, Plan B, in February of last year.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it’s looking pretty bloody likely, folks (cue me ten years in the future, still waiting for this damn sequel).

Keaton is in talks to reprise his role as old Beetleboy, as well as Ryder as Lydia.

Only a month ago, there were rumours that Sadie Sink (of Stranger Things and perhaps more notably, Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well (10 Minute Version) video clip) was linked to the sequel and had talks about also starring as Lydia’s daughter.

However, eyes have now turned to Ortega.

It wouldn’t be her first foray into the spooky-ooky game.

While she’s most commonly known for her roles as the titular character in Wednesday and in one of her breakout roles in You, she’s also one of the new It Girls in horror, with violent and bloody performances in slasher films like Scream and X.

If anyone can carry the Beetlejuice baton, it’s Ortega.

However, reps for Warner Bros. and Ortega have declined to make any comment to other publications, so the details are a little hazy.

Please, for the love of all things holy, let us have this one thing.