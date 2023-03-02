CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Hunger Games star Jenna Malone has shared a vulnerable Instagram post revealing the trauma she endured after she alleged she was sexually assaulted while filming Mockingjay Part 2.

Malone, who played fan-favourite Johanna Mason in Catching Fire and both parts of Mockingjay, said it took her a long time to reconcile the joy of filming the movies with the trauma she endured behind the scenes.

“This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay (sic) part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself standing in a golden field.

“We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment.”

Malone alleged she was assaulted by someone she “worked with”, and the assault happened during her time filming Mockingjay Part 2.

“Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru (sic) a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play,” she said.

“A swirling mix of emotions im (sic) only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty.

“I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru (sic) restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

In the Hunger Games canon, Jenna Malone’s character Johanna Mason is a survivor of sexual exploitation after the evil President Snow tries to traffic her. When she resists, he kills her family.

Malone wrote that it became difficult to discuss Johanna or even the Hunger Games movies because it reminded her of her own survival story, but she’s on a path to healing.

“It’s been hard to talk about The Hunger Games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru (sic) it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt,” she wrote.

Malone then ended her post with an optimistic note on her progress and accomplishments, and encouraged other survivors to continue their healing process. She said her DMs were open to anyone who needed space to discuss their trauma.

Power to you, Jenna Malone.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.