Not even Survivor – a show based around the idea of tucking a pocket of people far away from the reaches of society – is immune to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. And while Australian Survivor‘s finale had Jonathan LaPaglia video call in from his Los Angeles home for the final Tribal Council, the OG Survivor is going one better by having King Island Daddy Jeff Probst host the hotly anticipated Winners At War finale from a tiny DIY set that he put together in his own garage.

In lieu of the traditional live studio finale, CBS is instead moving to a largely video conference-based finale structure for today’s 3-hour conclusion to the 40th Survivor season.

As part of that, production officials shipped an entire tiny Tribal Council set to Probst’s home, where he slapped it together in his garage for the final vote read.

It’s no half-assed effort either. We’re talking a full-on, mini-scale recreation of the Final Tribal set, complete with multi-camera setup and what appears to be a tiny voting platform.

I am getting ready for tomorrow’s season finale of #Survivor: Winners at War… from my garage. @survivorcbs pic.twitter.com/8NL2LXK9ns — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) May 12, 2020

Tonight, for the first time ever we will be crowning the winner of #Survivor from my garage ???? pic.twitter.com/Q5jjFhLNSC — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) May 13, 2020

The Survivor finale airs in Australia on 9GO at 7:30pm tonight, or you can stream it via 9NOW from roughly around the same time.

As for who’s gonna win, that Tony has managed to run around the island like a headless chook without getting booted is something of a miracle, so it wouldn’t shock me if he Wile E Coyote’s himself to a victory.

That said, I want nothing more on this earth than for Natalie to come back from the Edge of Extinction to run over everyone left on the island like a goddamned truck and then to also run me over in a similar fashion as well please.