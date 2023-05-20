Music power couple and my ideal parents, Jay Z and Beyoncé, have just purchased the most expensive house that has ever been sold in California. The pair reportedly paid USD $200 million for the property which converts to just over $300 million Aussie dollars.

The 30,000-square-foot property (2,800 square metres) is situated in Malibu, west of Los Angeles.

Staggeringly, sources told TMZ the couple snagged a BARGAIN for the spot which was listed for USD $295 million.

Such thrifty shopping by Jay Z and Beyoncé! Who would’ve thought?

I wonder if I should let them know about the middle aisle at ALDI. You reckon they’d be interested?

The house itself was designed by Tadao Ando, a celebrated architect from Japan.

Tadao’s other design projects include Kanye West‘s home which is also being built in Malibu. Closer to home, Ando has been commissioned to design MPavilion 10 in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens.

Originally owned by William Bell, a fancy shmancy art collector, the place took a whopping 15 years to complete.

And yes, it’s entirely made of concrete. “Concrete jungle wet dream tomato” etc etc. You know the lyrics!

For the high-resolution images, check out TMZ’s original article here.

But even after dropping hundreds of millions of dollars into the house, it still isn’t the most expensive property in all of the United States.

That title went to Ken Griffin, a hedge fund manager and founder of investment firm Citadel, who spent USD $238 million on a penthouse apartment in New York City back in 2019.

But don’t go getting down on yourself just yet. It turns out Aussies still have a shot at landing it big in the US property market.

Last year, Hugh Jackman listed his luxury NYC condo for AUD $55 million, so there’s still hope out there for all you dreamers!

Well, not a whole lot of hope but something’s better than nothing!!!