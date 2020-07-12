To say that the rumours are true would be an understatement. In an interview with Complex, TikTok King Jason Derulo has revealed that he apparently makes much more than US$75,000 per upload.

He didn’t give a ballpark figure, but when the interviewer asked him if the $75K rumours were true, he simply said the figure wasn’t high enough.

“I think it’s tacky to say what I do make from them, but it’s far more than that,” Derulo said.

“But I’m not going to say what it is.”

That would put him well ahead of Charli D’Amelio, Loren Gray, and a tonne of other top-tier influencers, according to estimates published earlier this year.

Earlier in the interview, he also let this nugget slip: “I set a goal to post four to six TikToks in a day.”

While he’s not hitting that target at the moment (he blamed the pandemic), it would mean that he aims to rake in a minimum of US$300,000. Per day.

That sounds… a little too good to be true, but it’s his word against, well, nothing else, so that’s all we have to go by until somebody leaks the man’s bank statements. Without encouraging fraud, let it be known that my DMs are always open.

Derulo also didn’t clear up how he gets that money, either. Is TikTok paying him to upload? Ia a brand paying him to subtly promote their stuff? Is the money indirectly earned from having his profile boosted by the videos? Some answers would be great.



One thing we do know is that “Savage Love” has topped charts in Aus and all over the world in no short part due to its popularity as a TikTok sound. So at least in that way, he’s indirectly raked in a fortune off the app.

It’s almost as if Derulo is the King of TikTok, or something.

“Slowly people started to call me the King of TikTok and I was like ‘woah, that’s a lot of pressure’,” he said in the interview.

“I decided to just wear it, to just wear that crown and be a leader and support the young creators.”