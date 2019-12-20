The first reviews of Cats are in and well, it looks like the film was a total disaster. But there’s one person who’s not taking the criticism lightly, and that man is none other than “big dick” guy Jason Derulo.

Derulo, who stars as Rum Tum Tugger in the film, wasn’t stoked with the negative feedback of the adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical.

Despite the fact that the only reviews we’ve got so far are from media outlets (like us) who have sent legitimate movie critics to see the film. This isn’t just random hate on Twitter, these are critical reviews.

But alas, Jason Derulo isn’t having a bar of it.

The 30-year-old singer, who’s still adamant he’s got a huge schlong, was quick to defend the film and director Tom Hooper in a TMZ interview on Thursday.

“Reviews don’t matter man, reviews don’t matter,” Jason asserted, despite the fact that reviews very much do matter.

Throughout the interview, Derulo went on to explain that Cats is a work of art that will transport you into a whole new dimension, which seems like a bit of a stretch considering it’s a movie with James Corden and Taylor Swift dressed up as human-sized cats.

“At the end of the day the people are going to see it and it’s going to be a deportation to another dimension,” he said. “It’s an incredibly brave piece of art and it always has been that way. When it came out on Broadway.”

“It’s an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world. Tom Hooper’s a class act and I don’t think there’s another director out there who’s more classy than he is.”

Maybe Tom Hooper is a classy man, nobody is disputing that. But even the classiest man in the world couldn’t make Cats a good film.

But the final nail in the coffin of Jason Derulo’s horrendous interview was when he asserted that reviewers (remember, these are professionals) don’t know anything about reviewing movies.

“I’m just excited for the people to actually see it because reviewers, what the hell do they know?”

“Have they ever made a film in their lives?”

Cats hits cinemas in Australia on Boxing Day (December 26) if you’d like to judge it for yourself. In the mean time, you can read our review here.