In a bit of a whoospie daisy, Jason Bateman was wrongly announced as a winner at the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Rough.

Look, with things going online this year someone was bound to fuck up.

And they did.

When the winner was announced for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Ron Cephas Jones‘ name was shown on screen for his role as William Hill in NBC’s This Is Us.

But, uh, Bateman’s name was announced instead. The actor was also nominated in the same category for his role as Terry Maitland in HBO’s Fish In A Barrel.

According to Variety, the event immediately cut to commercial and when it returned, the Emmys apologised.

“Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced,” the statement read. “We’re fixing it now. Please don’t go away”

The virtual #Emmys were bound to have some technical hiccups. On the final night of the Creative Arts Emmys, Jason Bateman's name was incorrectly announced as the winner for guest actor in a drama, when Ron Cephas Jones actually won https://t.co/AkbkFQr231 pic.twitter.com/B96yHDIQJa — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020

The “please don’t go away” tickled me, not gonna lie.

Naturally, the Emmys didn’t talk about its mistake on social media. They did, however, congratulate / confirm Jones as the winner.

The winner for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series is Ron Cephas Jones! This #Emmy win is his second for his role on @NBCThisisUs! pic.twitter.com/LhX54jUxRM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

FUN FACT: Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, became the first ever father and daughter in Emmy history to win in the same year.

Jasmine Cephas Jones won an Emmy for best actress in a short-form comedy or drama for her work in Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

Nailed It! host Nicole Byer has spent the past five days hosting the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. These are pretty much the technical, guest acting, hosting, and voice acting awards.

Usually, and by usually I mean pre-pandemic, the ceremony is hosted over the weekend before the main ceremony. This year, they stretched it out.

Segments were pre-taped, but the show was produced live. The winners were also presented in real time.

Other winners from the night include RuPaul Charles, who broke the record for most consecutive hosting wins. Mama Ru took home his fifth consecutive Emmy for reality or competition program host.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series went to Eddie Murphy for hosting Saturday Night Live. Believe it or not, but this is Murphy’s first-ever Emmy.

Rick And Morty scooped up the gong for best animation program and Watchmen was honoured with best casting and sound editing in a limited series, movie, or special.

How the Jason Bateman boo-boo happened remains a mystery, but I’m hardly one to judge when I struggle with unmuting myself on Zoom.

Meanwhile, the 72nd Primetime Emmys are happening right now. You can stay up to date with all the winners and whatnot with us right HERE.