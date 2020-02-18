In an extremely George Costanza move, Jason Alexander has given an Aussie media outlet the whole ‘WE’RE LIVING IN A SOCIETY’ spiel on Twitter.

The Seinfeld actor took to social media to air his grievances at The West Australian for criticising him over allegedly ignoring them at Perth Airport.

“Seinfeld was famously the ‘show about nothing’. And that’s precisely what The West Australian got from Jason Alexander — who played George Costanza — when we tried to interview him at Perth Airport,” their tweet read.

Alexander then channelled the wrath of George and responded with, “Yeah, well here’s a thought…if you want an interview with someone, try setting it up like the professionals do rather than blindsiding people at hotels and airports. I’m not there for you then. I’m off the clock, being a person. Like it or not, no one is a performing seal for you.”

Yeah, we’ll here’s a thought…if you want an interview with someone, try setting it up like the professionals do rather than blindsiding people at hotels and airports. I’m not there for you then. I’m off the clock, being a person. Like it or not, no one is a performing seal 4you — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 18, 2020

Anyone else read his response his George’s angry voice?

The actor is currently in town for his The Master of His Domain Tour.