In awkward but extremely entertaining news: Bachelor In Paradise star Jarrod Woodgate has taken to Instagram to call out his ex Keira Maguire and her new boyfriend Matt Zukowski.

Woodgate shared a screenshot from a DM sent to him by Zukowski (who appeared on last season’s Love Island), asking him where he’s up to in Last Dance on Netflix and fucking hell, the audacity of this bloke.

“Public Service Announcement: If you think that your Netflix account is getting hacked by Russian spies because it keeps saying ‘continue watching’ to shows you’ve never seen… CHANGE YOUR PASSWORD,” he began.

“Cause it could be the ex you broke up over a year ago and her new boyfriend using your account. WTAF,” he concluded.

Have a go at this, will ya?



Credit: Instagram / Jarrod Woodgate.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be refreshing Keira’s Instagram page all day, waiting for her savage response.