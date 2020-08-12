Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues.

Jamie Doran has clarified his lawsuit with Network Ten and Warner Bros. Australia, after announcing he was suing both over his portrayal on Bachelor In Paradise.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star insisted that he’s not suing the networks over how he was edited on the show, adding that there’s “a lot more at play here”.

“I know I said I wouldn’t comment any further, but the ‘wolves’ in the media have forced my hand,” he began.

“Don’t assume that my legal case against Network 10 and Warner Bros. is built around an ‘edit’.”

Credit: Instagram / Jamie Doran.

He added, “It’s a lot more in-depth, and there’s a lot at play here. A ‘bad edit’ should be the least of their problems moving forward.”

He signed off by telling fans to “enjoy the circus tonight,” referring, of course, to the new season of The Bachelor which began last night.

In his initial announcement, posted to Instagram on July 29, he wrote:

“This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. After lengthy consideration, I’ve decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros Australia. I’m not going to comment on this any further for the time being, and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy.”

When approached for a comment following Jamie’s initial announcement last month, a Network 10 spokesperson said: “Network 10 has not received any papers regarding this claim.”

