James Corden, who continues to stick his gross fingers in every musical film pie, has done it again. Rumour has it, the late-night talk show host is about to star in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. Help.

Broadway actor JJ Nieman is claiming on TikTok that Corden is unfortunately rumoured to play Dr Dillamond, a talking goat who teaches science to Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) at school, in the live-action film adaptation of Wicked.

“Hm, hm, hm, I’m not gonna say anything about that,” Nieman reluctantly says in a video that makes me feel like a Broadway producer is holding him at gunpoint.

“Y’all not gonna get me today. I have ZERO opinions on this news whatsoever. Zero. Not one.

“I’m very happy for him.”

Previously, Corden starred as a nightmarish floating head on a rat’s body in Cinderella (where he thrust his rat tail to the general public for “promo”), as well as played a grossly CGI’d cat in a skin-suit in the Lovecraftian horror-fueled adaptation of Cats! He’s also appeared in Prom and Into the Woods.

Her: you must be James Corden head attached to a rats body if you think we're fuckin Me: pic.twitter.com/39j5GIl0AB — Mr10acity STREAM THE SOUTHSIDE BY XHEF & TEEKOH (@Mr10acity_) September 4, 2021

James Corden exists as a floating head on a rat body. — Julian Rizzo-Smith (@GayWeebDisaster) September 5, 2021

I’m starting to wonder if James Corden knows something we don’t because I genuinely do not understand how this man keeps getting cast in these roles. Looking at the comments, I seem to not be alone here.

As one person commented on the video, “James Corden to musicals is what Chris Pratt is currently to animation”.

“This man must have been a witness to something very secretive and promised to keep his mouth shut, only explanation,” theorised another.

Over on Twitter, people are literally begging for the role to go to someone else.

They better not cast James Corden in this WICKED musical. pic.twitter.com/RyCT7N52rd — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 5, 2021

If they cast James Corden in Wicked I swear to god — Ben Burke (@burke2point0) November 5, 2021

I opened Twitter and saw “Wicked casting” followed by “James Corden” and “Chris Pratt” and I just… — ????Susan Rigetti???? (@susanthesquark) November 5, 2021

Let’s not cast James Corden in Wicked pls. We’ve been suffering for so long already. — Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) November 5, 2021

Just keep James Corden away from this. https://t.co/dzojeOdJzi — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 5, 2021

james corden outside the wicked casting director’s office right now pic.twitter.com/mtuV9sNYAS — wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 5, 2021

I swear to god, if James Corden is not cast as the Wizard in the Wicked movie, I might go see it — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 5, 2021

Me to the casting director if James Corden gets cast in the Wicked movie #wicked pic.twitter.com/IMx0ixmleu — Reece Thompson (@Reece_T92) November 5, 2021

To "WICKED" Producers – Cast a Movie Musical Without James Corden Challenge. — Nathaniel Rogers (@nathanielr) November 5, 2021

If James Corden is in the Wicked movie I am going to lose it — ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???? (@brotaminz) November 5, 2021

the only way James Corden better be seeing Wicked is from the audience like the rest of us. keep that man AWAY from this film! — Alex (@alexandermaIIoy) November 5, 2021

I’m not gonna get excited for Wicked until we have a trailer and I can confirm James Corden is nowhere to be found on the film — Casey Fetherston (@CaseyFetherston) November 5, 2021

I hope the wicked movie team knows that with every ten tickets they sell due to their amazing casting of leading ladies, they will lose 6 if they cast James Corden. — Woody Brook (@woodsterbrook) November 7, 2021

DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. DO NOT CAST JAMES CORDEN IN WICKED. — Spooky Lukey ???? (@LukeyRead) November 5, 2021

If you need me, I’ll be sacrificing my firstborn to stop James Corden from being cast in this film. If he isn’t, you can thank me later. If he is, then, well, God save us all.