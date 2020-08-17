Thanks for signing up!

Beauty influencer James Charles has addressed that whole shitshow that went down with former friend Tati Westbrook last year.

ICYMI: Back in 2019, Tati released a tell-all vid called ‘Bye Sister’ where she exposed her mate, accusing him of “manipulating people’s sexuality.”

James has addressed the backlash that transpired as a result of the vid in a TikTok titled ‘2019 was a dark place.’

In the clip, the influencer writes, “You think you can hurt my feelings? I lose 3 million subscribers in one day and [was] cancelled over something I didn’t actually do.”

Check it:

His video is part of a TikTok challenge called ‘Hurt My Feelings’, which you can suss out here.

It comes after Tati’s apology to James in June, in which she claimed fellow social media stars Jeffree Starr and Shane Dawson “manipulated” her and fed her “poisonous lies” about James.

“He deserves my first apology,” Tati said in a video. “I am really sorry, James. And I’ve said that privately but I want you to hear it publicly.”

