There’s been tons of mixed reporting during this trying time, from factually incorrect articles, to reports with dangerous messaging. More so than ever, the internet has become a concerning place.

But here’s something that I never anticipated we’d have to deal with: an article about James Charles farting.

E! News published a report called, ‘James Charles “Farted at Least 50 Times” While Filming Instant Influencer Finale’ and the internet is ripping them to shreds.

The article was based on the following tweet by the controversial influencer:

HAHAHAHAHA I don’t remember what I ate but I farted at least 50 times during the finale ???????? we were all cracking up https://t.co/z2ThZVHC9T — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 15, 2020

Look, James is the one who spread the gross-ass ‘news’ (pun intended), but the fact that a legit media outlet picked up on it has absolutely sent the internet.

Have a go at the reactions below:

And we should do what?? Applaud?? Gossip? Retweet it several times so it becomes something?? Say that "oh James is so funny "?? The hell. Find SOME relevant news or leave the job — Hardika Gautam (@HardikaGautam) May 18, 2020

I’m all for almost any news other than Covid news, but ????????‍♂️ — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) May 17, 2020

How/why is this news ? People are literally dying and this is what you choose to report as news ??? — Misskalenga (@midellkalenga) May 17, 2020

Those farts needs to be verified on various social media…. they're celebrities now….@jamescharles gave 'em fame — Sisco Miles (@the_siscomiles) May 17, 2020

exactly. only the highest quality news from ol e — ????LeeAnnStar???? (@LeeAnnStar23) May 17, 2020

imagine getting paid to write about influencer farts — giant meteor stan account (@ARPdidTHAT) May 17, 2020