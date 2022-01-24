The emails Jadé Tunchy sent travel company Weekenda just leaked and the tea just keeps coming.

Leaked emails between the two (via the Daily Mail) showed that Tunchy threatened to take Weekenda’s CEO and founder Pete Smith to Fair Trading, despite that the terms and conditions clearly stated the small business doesn’t do refunds on deposits.

“There’s really no reason that this cancellation shouldn’t be processed,” she said in the email.

“At this point you’re just keeping our money for the sake of it.

“We ask that you please see the completely valid reason for this cancellation – amidst a global pandemic – and cancel the reservation or we will need to take it up with Fair Trading.”

Smith offered a one-off cancellation request if someone made a booking for the dates that Tunchy made a deposit for but the Insta influencer refused to accept it. The small biz offered a full refund to Tunchy after she called them out online and weaponised her large social media following last week.

In case you missed it, she said in the since-deleted post that she and her fiancé Lachie Brycki postponed their wedding back in August 2021 and contacted Weekenda to request a refund.

She then accused the company of saying the best they could do was relist the couple’s holiday online and see if someone else booked it. She also complained the company wouldn’t hand her a refund.

Keep in mind this is a small business in the middle of a pandemic, with a clear no-cancellations (without penalty) policy in their terms & conditions. The accountability queens over at Celeb Spellcheck (@celeb_spellcheck) — who have been calling out Jadé like there’s no tomorrow — have been sure to remind us all of this fact with handy screenshots.

In a statement to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Weekenda told its side of the story in the Jadé drama via DMs from Pete Smith. Smith described her as “a handful”.

“Jadé booked a stunning home in Meerea Park in July 2021, just as the 2nd wave of COVID had taken off. The cancellation terms and conditions were 50% loss of deposit if canceled and 100% loss if canceled within 14 days of arrival.

“We feel that these T&C’s are fairly much industry standard, fair and legal according to Fair Trading and ACCC. The booking was for March 2022.

“In August 2021 Jadé reached out to us requesting that we cancel her booking, citing “Covid” which we thought was odd as it was 8 months out,” Smith continued.

“My staff advised that Jadé was very demanding and threatening. Her emails support this. I am advised that she decided to post on her Instagram account about this episode.”

Smith then continued by writing that he simply represents the Property Owners, who wished to give Jadé all of her money back due to not wanting to have to deal with any “significant reputational damage”. Thus, a full refund was processed.

Jadé Tunchy has set her Instagram account to private since she copped heat for the original deleted post.