Jacob Elordi Has Revealed He Ate A Pound Of Bacon Daily To Prep For His Elvis Role In Priscilla

It’s no secret that a lot of actors go to extreme lengths to prepare for the roles they’re given. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly slept in an animal carcass to prepare for The Revenant and Jamie Foxx glued his eyes shut to prepare for Ray. Now, Jacob Elordi has revealed how he prepped for the role of Elvis Presley in the 2023 drama, Priscilla.

In an Around The Table interview with Entertainment Weekly alongside his Priscilla co-star Cailee Spaeny and director Sofia Coppola, the Euphoria star shared that he’d eat a pound (roughly 450 grams) of deep-fried bacon to play the king of rock’n’roll.

“You ate a lot of bacon,” Coppola began in the interview, prompting Elordi’s revelation.

“Priscilla [Presley] told us that Elvis really liked burnt bacon.”

“I averaged like a pound of bacon a day,” the Elvis actor replied.

“It’s not the noticeable because I’m that long, but I-I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”

(Image source: YouTube / Entertainment Weekly)

Elordi first made fans cackle after he revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he only knew about Elvis through Disney’s Lilo and Stitch.

When news of Priscilla dropped, a lot of fans compared Elordi’s performance to Austin Butler‘s version of the “Hound Dog” singer, which scored him a Golden Globe in 2022.

In comparison to Elordi’s preparation, Butler revealed he went to extreme lengths to portray the musical legend, including not seeing his family for three years and speaking in Elvis’ voice only, as per Variety.

Although Butler’s determination and preparation for the role scored a highly coveted award, fans have been arguing over who’s performance was better.

Although the two movies revolve around the topic of the iconic rockstar, I believe that they tell completely different stories from different perspectives, therefore, Elordi’s and Butler’s performances will not be the same.

Then again, I’ve yet to see any of the Elvis content ‘cos like Elordi, I think I only know the man from Lilo and Stitch and the weird designs on the side of carnival rides that usually have the rockstar’s face on it.

Oh well, I bet they both ~slayed~ their roles.