Another episode of SAS Australia, and another Z-list celeb who’s actually turned out to be pretty alright. This time it’s Jackson Warne, the shy 21-year-old son of Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne.

His description on the show is that he’s a famous poker player. Maybe that’s true, but everyone’s mind immediately jumps to his dad, who’s overshadowed him his whole life.

Jackson really broke out in this episode, showing his costars (and us) that he just wants to make his dad proud. Sweet bébé.

Even Chief Instructor Ant Middleton was kind of like… what.

#sasaustralia Ant: Who’s your dad?

Jackson: Shane Warne

Ant: What the fuck you doing here?

Me: pic.twitter.com/8EpMP2Y2ii — David Thompson (@Davidgt84) October 27, 2020

When asked what the fuck he was even doing on the show instead of living a coddled life of luxury back home, Jackson replied: “To test myself… and I want him [Shane] to be really proud of me, by pushing myself to the absolute limit physically and mentally.”

Suddenly, Jackson has shot from being a total nobody to being the sweetest boy on the show.

He may have even replaced Schapelle Corby as a fan fave on some kind of redemption arc (not that the poor man needs any redeeming).

Went from “who the heck is Jackson Warne” to “bless his cotton socks” real quick ???? #SASAustralia — ????.✨ (@sophiaango_) October 27, 2020

Jackson Warne seems like a good egg. #SASAustralia — Philed Inn (@innphil00) October 27, 2020

Surprises of this season for me is how much I like Schapelle & Jackson. #sasaustralia — j☺️ (@jojoeyjo9) October 27, 2020

I so hope Warne junior doesn’t quit. He seems such a decent guy with good values #SASAustralia — Frankie Floofington (@FrankieTigrmute) October 27, 2020

The man even admitted he’d only ever eaten like 10 different foods before going on the show, and now he’s expanding his horizons every single day.

Now, everyone’s rooting for him.

Feel like Jackson has been struggling to find his voice his entire life. #SASAustralia — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) October 27, 2020

All he wants to do is step outside of his dad’s shadow. Keep going Jackson! #SASAustralia — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) October 27, 2020

Jackson, you seem like a lovely man in your own right. #sasaustralia — Casey (@CaySay_) October 27, 2020

Just as it was unexpected for us to all start stanning Schapelle Corby, let us also say: keep on ploddin’ along, Jackson Warne.