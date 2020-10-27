Another episode of SAS Australia, and another Z-list celeb who’s actually turned out to be pretty alright. This time it’s Jackson Warne, the shy 21-year-old son of Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne.

His description on the show is that he’s a famous poker player. Maybe that’s true, but everyone’s mind immediately jumps to his dad, who’s overshadowed him his whole life.

Jackson really broke out in this episode, showing his costars (and us) that he just wants to make his dad proud. Sweet bébé.

Even Chief Instructor Ant Middleton was kind of like… what.

When asked what the fuck he was even doing on the show instead of living a coddled life of luxury back home, Jackson replied: “To test myself… and I want him [Shane] to be really proud of me, by pushing myself to the absolute limit physically and mentally.”

Suddenly, Jackson has shot from being a total nobody to being the sweetest boy on the show.

He may have even replaced Schapelle Corby as a fan fave on some kind of redemption arc (not that the poor man needs any redeeming).

The man even admitted he’d only ever eaten like 10 different foods before going on the show, and now he’s expanding his horizons every single day.

Now, everyone’s rooting for him.

Just as it was unexpected for us to all start stanning Schapelle Corby, let us also say: keep on ploddin’ along, Jackson Warne.