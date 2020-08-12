The brand new season of The Masked Singer kicked off this week and we’re loving every bloody minute of it, from the performances, to the unmasking, to the hilarious quips by the judges.

Speaking of, there’s a hot lil rumour going ’round that one of the four judges, Jackie O Henderson of Kyle & Jackie O Show fame, is earning about $1million for her role on the show and yowza, that’s a lot of cheddar.

The ballin’ babe on the set of the singing comp show. (Credit: Ten)

The ‘well-placed source’ told Daily Mail Australia that the shock jock locked in her salary before the coronavirus recession hit and managed to secure a ‘yuge payday.

The source claims that she’s earning more than fellow judges Dannii Minogue, Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and Urzila Carlson.

Apparently her salary is the same as that of queen Lindsay Lohan who was a judge last year but had to back out of this season due to the travel ban.

The publication adds that her higher salary reflects the fact that The Masked Singer is scoring free promo via Jackie’s KIISFM radio show, which makes sense.

We bloody love to see gals making big bucks. Secure that bag, doll. SECURE IT.