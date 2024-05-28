Jackie O Hits Back After Being Accused Of Stealing Job From Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou

Queen of the radio airwaves Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has hit back after rumours started circulating that she stole a narrating gig from Channel Seven’s golden girl Ada Nicodemou. Personally, I think it’s a bit rich to call signing on to a show ‘stealing’ a role but sure, pop off, let’s explore the rumours.

In case you’re not up to date with the very niche beef rumours, according to some salt-laden gossip by New Idea, Ada was meant to be hosting the upcoming dating show Stranded On Honeymoon Island after she presented the concept at the Channel Seven upfronts last year — an event where the network unveils new and returning projects to stakeholders and the media.

The show — which features 12 singles getting paired up and stranded on a deserted island for three weeks — will be narrated by the long-term Kyle And Jackie O Show talent.

If the gossip mag is to be believed, an insider claimed that “many eyebrows were raised” when it was announced that Jackie O would be the voice of the series.

What a racket, huh? Classic comedy, I’ll be here all week!!!! (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

“While there is little doubt Jackie is a perfect fit to narrate a show like this one, there is a feeling Seven should have looked internally to someone who has been loyal to the network, like a Home and Away star such as Ada or Emily Weir,” the source said, per news.com.au.

After admitting that she was sent the article by her mum, Jackie acknowledged the rumour on air, basically claiming the whole thing is fkn bullshit.

“I’m completely unaware of that story. I actually don’t even know if they’ve got that story right, to be honest,” she said on air.

“Because she presented [the show at the Upfronts], I mean, she’s a Seven personality, they assumed that she would then be hosting that show or narrating that show. That’s all they’ve got it from.

“And honestly, I don’t think they’ve got the story right at all. And if they do, I’m completely unaware of it.”

Ada embodying Channel Seven golden gal at the Channel Seven Upfronts in October 2023. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Look, aside from the fact that this rumour is probably just someone talking out of their ass, I think we can all agree that this kind of narrative isn’t very helpful. If Jackie O landed the job, it was because the network thought of her as the better fit. She didn’t ~steal~ anything from Ada.

I know I say it constantly but this is literally showbiz, baby.

Anyway, I sure as hell know I’ll be watching the fuck out of Stranded On Honeymoon Island because it sounds like just the perfect amount of dumpster fire to keep my rat brain occupied.