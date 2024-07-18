The whole Tenacious D, Jack Black and Kyle Gass drama feels a bit like a fever dream, to be honest. Like, what do you mean a comedy band made a (not even original) assassination joke about Donald Trump which had an Aussie politician call for their deportation?

And then said comedy band – who literally have a song “City Hall” about killing politicians and ruling as Two Kings who will legalise weed – cancelled their tour, with both members denouncing political violence in separate statements.

Black announced on Instagram that all “future creative plans” for the band are now on hold, and it’s left everybody wondering what the fuck is going on??

According to Daily Mail, Black’s decision comes down to money and his long career in Hollywood.

“Jack isn’t looking to be cancelled and by ending the tour and stepping away from it all and Kyle’s joke, he is hoping that people will quickly forget it,” a source said.

“There are so many huge movies Jack is attached to right now and to derail that would be career suicide. We will see Tenacious D again, but it could be years from now.”

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ band Tenacious D has been together for 30 years. (Image: Getty)

Black has three Hollywood movies set to be released over the next few years. Still to come this year is Eli Roth’s Borderlands, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

In 2025, he’s playing a lead role in the video-game adaption Minecraft alongside Jason Momoa, with a star-studded supporting cast including Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement.

He also has a Christmas comedy called Dear Santa in the works with Keegan-Michael Key, where a young kid accidentally sends his wishlist to Satan instead of Santa.

What does Kyle Gass think about the whole Tenacious D and Jack Black controversy?

The insider also told Daily Mail that Gass is worried about his long friendship with Black. The pair originally met in 1986 and formed their band Tenacious D in 1994.

“Kyle never wanted it to get to this point, obviously. He genuinely feels bad about the fallout,” the source claimed.

“He thought it was a throwaway line during a show, but it has taken a life of its own and he is accepting his current fate. He just hopes that people will forgive him and that it won’t impact his friendship with Jack.”

The original joke happened on stage in Sydney, Australia, after Black asked Gass to make a birthday wish. Without missing a beat, Kyle replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time”.

After people online came at Gass with their *imaginary* pitchforks, he shared a statement on Instagram.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused,” Gass wrote.

One of the main theories floating around X (formerly Twitter) is that Tenacious D will take a break until the controversy becomes nothing but a distant memory, and then eventually get back together. Fingers crossed!

Feature Image: Getty