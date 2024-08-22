The It Ends Of Us Sequel Might Not Happen After The Beef Between Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Well, it looks like the It Ends With Us saga might just end with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni following their dramatic press tour.

In case you’ve missed the tea, It Ends With Us is a film about domestic violence based on the best-selling book by Colleen Hoover. Baldoni — who also directed the film — bought the rights to the novel five years ago with his company Wayfarer Studios and it’s been a long road for it to come to fruition.

However, during the press tour for the film, it became apparent there might be some beef between the two leads and a few of their co-stars.

Justin Baldoni at the premiere of It Ends With Us. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Blake Lively at the premiere of It Ends With Us. The two leads didn’t even pose for a photo together. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

What’s worse, the cast has come under fire for not accurately representing the seriousness of the subject matter in their press run. Instead of using it as a platform to elevate the voices of people who have suffered from domestic violence, the cast has been participating in lighthearted interviews, giving audiences the impression that It Ends With Us is a rom-com, rather than a film with themes that many could find triggering.

For a full rundown on the press drama, you can check out our explainer — but the tea doesn’t stop there, my friends.

Despite the hullabaloo surrounding the press tour, the film has actually done incredibly well at the box office, raking in around $267 million AUD globally since it was released on August 9. As a result, it seems like a natural move to pursue Hoover’s best-selling 2022 sequel It Starts With Us, which follows the lead characters Lily (Blake Lively) and Ryle (Justin Baldoni).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios do have rights for the It Starts With Us film. But because the film requires both Lively and Baldoni to work together in some capacity, there’s doubt over whether it’ll actually happen.

When asked point-blank about the possibility of a sequel film, Baldoni said that there are “better people” to direct the film than him.

“I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think,” he told Entertainment Tonight, which many took for a subtle indication that Lively was quite vocal about directing opinions on set.

Look, we don’t know the whole story but things are looking bleak.

It Ends With Us is in cinemas now.