It Ends With Us Cast & Author Want ‘Nothing To Do With’ Justin Baldoni, According To Sneaky Source

The behind-the-scenes drama for Blake Lively’s new film It Ends With Us has just stepped up a notch, with a source close to the production sharing that “there is much more” to the apparent feud between Lively and director Justin Baldoni.

What started as TikTok sleuths’ speculation of a beef between the It Ends With Us director and cast has evolved into a much bigger PR nightmare, complete with allegations of an “extremely difficult” production environment.

ICYMI, the rumours first began when Baldoni (who both directed and starred in It Ends With Us) was strangely absent from the film’s opening premiere and did not appear with any of the cast.

Then reports came that Lively, who plays main character Lily Bloom, helped produce a scene for the film with her husband (a relatively small actor you haven’t heard of called Ryan Reynolds), despite not being a producer.

Now after days of damage control from the film’s PR team, another source has dropped bombshell claims that everybody in the main cast, even the source material’s author Colleen Hoover, want to distance themselves from Baldoni.

Pictured: a group photo. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage) Pictured: a not-group photo. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

In a report by People, a source close to the production seemingly confirmed the rumours of bad blood between Baldoni and the It Ends With Us cast were not only true, but there’s more to be revealed.

“All is not what it seems,” an anonymous source told the publication.

“There is much more to this story. The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

Unfortunately the source did not tell People what the additional details are, which only adds even more fuel to the conspiracy wildfire.

Hoover, who wrote the controversial book It Ends With Us and its sequel It Starts With Us, was seen with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the film’s premiere in New York.

Hoover and Lively. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures) Lively and her Deadpool & Wolverine co-star. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Though neither Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, nor any cast members have publicly addressed the rumours of a dispute between the parties, or the allegations of Baldoni’s “uncomfortable” behind-the-scenes behaviour, reports say the director has been unfollowed online by Blake, Ryan, and the author.

However other theories from folks on TikTok suspect that potentially the beef is the fault of Reynolds and Lively throwing their weight around and influencing the edits of the film.

On top of everything, when Justin Baldoni was asked if he would be returning for the speculated prequel film, the director gave a vague response that implied his absence.

“I think there are better people,” Baldoni told the reporter, before adding that he thinks the Gossip Girl star should direct.

But until something substantial gets actually confirmed/alleged by someone with credibility, the rumours are rampantly circulating online with no end in sight, entirely dominating the news around the film’s premiere.

You can check out It Ends With Us in Australian cinemas from August 8.

[Image: Getty]