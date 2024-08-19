Another bombshell about the It Ends With Us cast feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has just dropped.



If you’re clueless about what’s been going on, we have a full explainer of the beef right here. You’re welcome!

An insider who was apparently on set during filming has come out and basically declared that both lead actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were terrible people on set. Now look, take this all with a grain of salt – or the whole damn salt shaker – because these sources are popping up left, right and centre.

But honestly? It’s tea. This particular source told Daily Mail that Blake was “effortlessly rude” while Justin was a “woke and performative feminist”. Yikes.

And here I was thinking the biggest crime was naming a character Lily Blossom Bloom. (Image: Sony)

Allegedly, there WAS tension on set largely due to Blake’s air of importance, and she wasn’t afraid to have crew “wait on her”. Ugh. I hate that so much.

“[There was] a palpable sense that everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake. I got this impression from Justin that he was just really, really stressed and fatigued about this constant inability to control the project he was making… so much so that when you’d ask him questions, he’d be like, ‘Well just ask Blake’,” the insider claimed.

“Because when Blake got there she would have a lot of really strong thoughts and feelings.”

READ MORE Fans Point To Yet Another Unearthed Blake Lively Interview To Unravel It Ends With Us Drama

The insider went on to spill about a “tone deaf” decision made by Blake after production started up after hiatus once the WGA writer’s strike finally came to an end.

While many crew members had been “losing their houses” or dipping into their retirement funds to survive, Blake allegedly had her kids come to visit set the first day back. She helped them set up a booth where they were raising money for “sick kids and horses”, which wasn’t looked upon favourably.

“There’s nothing bad about having your kids be a part of your workplace, or having your kids be interested in activism… but it’s hard not to have it feel insulting and performative,” the source said.

It must have been tough for these two to pretend they were in looooove. (Image: Sony)

Justin Baldoni was allegedly “difficult” to deal with on It Ends WIth Us

While Justin Baldoni seems to be coming out as the winner during the press war between the two stars, the insider said he wasn’t Hollywood’s Golden Boy.

“Justin is very similar to her [Blake] in that he needs to be the smartest person in the room,” they claimed.

The source explained that Justin apparently had a sty on his eyelid during the majority of filming, and made camera crews re-block to avoid having it on camera.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the majority of the visual effects budget was dedicated to editing it out,” the source theorised.

Justin Baldoni has been winning the press war so far, but is that all about to change? (Image: Sony)

The insider also described him as a “performative feminist”, saying that it’s Justin Baldoni’s brand. He has previously written a book called Undefining Masculinity and hosts The Man Enough podcast with Liz Plank.

“Both [Blake] and Justin are extraordinarily similar insofar that they’re just very special little snowflakes with a shocking amount of privilege and a shockingly little amount of self-awareness,” the source added.

“From what I watched, [It Ends With Us feels like] two rich, entitled people who have no experience with abuse and cosplaying what they imagine abuse could be like for hot people.”

At this point, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s reps haven’t commented on the above rumours. If you’re wondering if Justin’s fancy schmancy PR crisis management will release a statement, we’ll keep you posted!

Feature Image: Getty