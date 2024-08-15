It Ends With Us Insiders Claim Blake Lively Felt Fat-Shamed By Justin Baldoni In Bombshell Reveal

Blake Lively has allegedly told a bunch of people why she was “uncomfortable” working with Justin Baldoni on It Ends With Us.

None of this has been confirmed by the actors or their reps, so please take this all with a grain of salt. Still, it could explain why they’re in the midst of a bitter feud.

In the movie, there’s one scene where Justin’s character Ryle lifts Blake’s character Lily in the air.

Sources told TMZ that Justin has a “history of back problems” so he asked his on-set trainer how much Blake weighed. Apparently, he wanted to get advice on how to train to “protect his back from injury” before lifting his co-star.

The insider said that Blake was allegedly “really bothered” by Justin’s actions. At the time, Blake had just given birth a year prior and the source claims she believed Justin had fat-shamed her.

Another source claims Blake also felt uncomfortable during one of her It Ends With Us kissing scenes with Justin. According to the insider, Blake “felt he lingered longer than he should have with the kiss”.

Seeing as TikTokers are convinced the pair were fighting on set, could this be the source of all the tension?

However, TMZ then had a separate source claim Justin isn’t a “clear-cut villain”, because some of the film crew are on his side.

According to the insider (there’s a lot of them popping up), he was “generally a nice guy to work with and cared a lot about the production”.

The publication goes on to compare the feud to a Civil War, which is… dramatic, but basically there are a bunch of people who ride for Blake, and a bunch who ride for Justin.

One source claimed that “Blake was eager to be seen as a creator”, which is why she “tried to seize creative control of the film from Justin”.

Others are convinced the cast is just riding the publicity wave and using the drama to market It Ends With Us, which is just good business sense. In the end, it’s Sony who comes out on top!

