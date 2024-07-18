Isla Fisher Soft Launches New BF Post Divorce By Posting A Pic Of Someone’s Hand On Her Butt

It seems that Australia’s darling Isla Fisher has cottoned on to what a soft launch is, maybe even giving it a crack with a new partner if this pic is to be believed, following her split earlier this year.
The 48-year-old posted a sweet snap to her Instagram Stories of her and her four kiddos staring out towards the ocean, with their backs to the camera at sunset. She captioned the pic with a sticker saying: “Family time”.
On the left, a sneaky lil’ hand comes into frame, resting casually on Fisher’s ass. Cheeky, no?
While Fisher gave absolutely no indication of who the mystery hand belongs to, it certainly has piqued the interest of fans and gossip lovers alike. But whether it was a silly little move from a pal — something I’d do, if I’m honest — or she really is soft-launching a special someone, we have no idea.
Since her split with Sasha Baron-Cohen in April, Fisher hasn’t really been spotted out in public much. However, last week, the Scooby-Doo actress was spotted having a bloody blast at Wimbledon.
Like most celebrity gossip, this silly little photo could mean absolutely nothing. It could mean absolutely everything. Either way, stoked for our ginger-haired queen that she seems to be thriving post-breakup.