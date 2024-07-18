Isla Fisher Soft Launches New BF Post Divorce By Posting A Pic Of Someone’s Hand On Her Butt

It seems that Australia’s darling Isla Fisher has cottoned on to what a soft launch is, maybe even giving it a crack with a new partner if this pic is to be believed, following her split earlier this year.

The 48-year-old posted a sweet snap to her Instagram Stories of her and her four kiddos staring out towards the ocean, with their backs to the camera at sunset. She captioned the pic with a sticker saying: “Family time”.

On the left, a sneaky lil’ hand comes into frame, resting casually on Fisher’s ass. Cheeky, no?

(Image: Isla Fisher / Instagram)

While Fisher gave absolutely no indication of who the mystery hand belongs to, it certainly has piqued the interest of fans and gossip lovers alike. But whether it was a silly little move from a pal — something I’d do, if I’m honest — or she really is soft-launching a special someone, we have no idea.

Since her split with Sasha Baron-Cohen in April, Fisher hasn’t really been spotted out in public much. However, last week, the Scooby-Doo actress was spotted having a bloody blast at Wimbledon.

Yes, mama live it up!!!!! (Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Like most celebrity gossip, this silly little photo could mean absolutely nothing. It could mean absolutely everything. Either way, stoked for our ginger-haired queen that she seems to be thriving post-breakup.