We haven’t even bloody copped the long-awaited Dune yet, and a follow-up flick has already been confirmed by the man himself, Mr. Timothée Chalamet.

The actor took to Twitter to share a poster for the second flick in the sci-fi franchise’s big screen adaptation:

A Dune sequel was always part of director Denis Villeneuve’s plans, so this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, but as we know, anything can happen in Hollywood and it’s so great to see that the project has been greenlit so soon after the first Dune flick’s release.

The cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, and Stellan Skarsgård as baron Vladimir Harkonnen — all of whom are expected to return for the second flick.

Dune Part Two will wrap up the story that was told in the first novel by Frank Herbert. It will be released in October 2023.

Meanwhile, peep the Dune trailer for the first flick below: